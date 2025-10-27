Can you see Earth's new 'second moon' without a telescope?

Earth has a new companion in space, a small asteroid called '2025 PN7.' It has been dubbed a quasi-moon by NASA . Unlike the Moon, which orbits Earth directly, 2025 PN7 follows an orbit around the Sun that closely resembles Earth's path. This makes it appear as if it's following our planet.

Quasi-moon details What is a quasi-moon? Quasi-moons are objects that are gravitationally bound to a Sun-centered orbit, which temporarily aligns with Earth's. Discovered in August 2025 by the University of Hawaii's Pan-STARRS system at Haleakala Observatory, the asteroid measures between 18 and 36 meters across. Despite its small size, NASA confirms it has been accompanying Earth for some 60 years and will remain in a quasi-orbit until around 2083.

Orbital journey Asteroid not visible to naked eye Mike Shanahan, planetarium director at New Jersey's Liberty Science Center, explained that PN7 is a small asteroid about 60 feet across. It travels in an orbit similar to Earth's, coming as close as 299,337km. Despite its proximity, the asteroid isn't visible to the naked eye. It's too small and far away—some four million kilometers from Earth. It can only be seen with powerful telescopes that we have at some of the world's leading observatories.