ISRO's biggest-ever communication satellite launch set for November 2
Technology
ISRO is set to launch CMS-03, its biggest-ever communication satellite at 4,400kg, using the LVM3 rocket on November 2, 2025.
This marks the fifth operational flight for LVM3 and aims to boost India's digital connectivity from space.
CMS-03 to enhance communication links across India
CMS-03 is a multi-band satellite designed to improve communication links across India and neighboring regions. It rolled out to the launch pad on October 26 for final prep.
Up next for ISRO: launching a US private satellite called Bluebird in December.
LVM3 to play key role in India's space endeavors
LVM3 is ISRO's heavy-lift champion that powered missions like Chandrayaan-3.
Looking ahead, it'll help expand India's satellite network and contribute to India's human spaceflight ambitions.