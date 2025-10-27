Comet Lemmon to glide through Serpens Caput on October 26 Technology Oct 27, 2025

Heads up, skywatchers!

On October 26, 2025, Comet Lemmon will be visible as it glides through the Serpens Caput constellation—just days before swinging closest to the sun.

Discovered earlier this year, it's now bright enough to spot with your naked eye under dark skies.