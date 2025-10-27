Next Article
Comet Lemmon to glide through Serpens Caput on October 26
Heads up, skywatchers!
On October 26, 2025, Comet Lemmon will be visible as it glides through the Serpens Caput constellation—just days before swinging closest to the sun.
Discovered earlier this year, it's now bright enough to spot with your naked eye under dark skies.
Where and when to see the comet
For the best view, check out the western sky right after sunset on October 26.
Look for a faint glow beneath the star triangle in Serpens Caput's head.
The comet approaches Ophiuchus on October 27.
Binoculars or telescope recommended
Grab binoculars or a telescope if you can—you'll get a better view of Comet Lemmon's tail and surrounding glow.
Its path through these unique constellations is a rare treat for anyone curious about what's happening above us.