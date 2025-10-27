Google Earth AI can help with disaster response
Google just introduced its new Earth AI models, aiming to make disaster response much faster and smarter.
Built into Google Earth and powered by Gemini AI, these tools—Imagery, Population, and Environment—let organizations instantly find objects and discover patterns from satellite imagery, aiding disaster response.
Models in action and future access
The models work together using Geospatial Reasoning, which means they can handle tricky tasks like weather forecasting or mapping where people live.
Nonprofits like GiveDirectly are already using them to get aid to the right places by combining flood data with population info.
They also help track changes in the environment, like shrinking rivers or algae blooms—super important for managing clean water.
Right now, only select testers on Google Cloud have access, but soon US businesses will get to use them through Google Earth Professional.