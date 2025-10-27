Google Earth AI can help with disaster response

Models in action and future access

The models work together using Geospatial Reasoning, which means they can handle tricky tasks like weather forecasting or mapping where people live.

Nonprofits like GiveDirectly are already using them to get aid to the right places by combining flood data with population info.

They also help track changes in the environment, like shrinking rivers or algae blooms—super important for managing clean water.

Right now, only select testers on Google Cloud have access, but soon US businesses will get to use them through Google Earth Professional.