This tiny robot moves like a real jellyfish
Chinese scientists have built a tiny robot called the "Underwater Phantom" that looks and moves like a real jellyfish.
Weighing just 56gm and about the size of your palm, it's designed for quiet, stealthy monitoring underwater—without disturbing sea life.
How does the underwater Phantom work?
The Underwater Phantom uses special actuators that copy how jellyfish move, letting it glide smoothly through water.
It runs on ultra-low power (just 28.5 milliwatts), so it can stay underwater for long stretches.
With its built-in camera and AI chip, the robot can spot and identify objects—like fish or emblems—all on its own.
Why is this robot special?
This little bot stands out because it combines realistic movement, smart object recognition, and super low energy use.
That makes it well-suited for tasks like environmental monitoring—quietly blending in with marine life instead of scaring it away.