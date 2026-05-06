Google readies Gemini on macOS to convert files to Sheets
Technology
Google is preparing its Gemini AI on macOS to help you stay organized without the hassle.
Now, Google is exploring Gemini agent capabilities that could turn files into Google Sheets, clean up messy folders, and batch-rename files using metadata, all aiming to make your digital life less chaotic and compete with tools like Claude Cowork.
Gemini sorts files, drafts workspace emails
You can ask Gemini to sort random files by type or tidy up packed folders like Desktop or Downloads.
Plus, it connects with Google Workspace to draft follow-up emails from Meet transcripts or Docs.
Thanks to macOS's Accessibility features, Gemini can even control your mouse and keyboard for hands-free organizing: more power than what you get on Android devices.