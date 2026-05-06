Google reportedly shutters Project Mariner, folds tech into Gemini Agent
Google has reportedly shut down Project Mariner, its experimental AI browser agent introduced last year.
Instead of letting that work go to waste, Google says Mariner's tech will be folded into other projects like the new Gemini Agent.
The move follows a bigger industry trend. Companies are moving away from browser-based AI and leaning into command-line tools like OpenClaw.
Industry shifts to command-line AI tools
Browser agents like Mariner were cool but ran into issues with high costs and slow performance.
Command-line AI tools are increasingly being adopted by companies like Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic because they are more reliable and can handle tasks beyond just coding.
By shutting down Mariner, Google is joining others in focusing on smarter, scalable solutions for all kinds of automation needs.