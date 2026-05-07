Google rolls out Android Tasks widget with Material 3 design
Technology
Google is rolling out an updated Tasks widget for Android, giving it a cleaner Material 3 design.
The standout change? The '+' button now sits in a pill-shaped bubble at the top right, making it easier to spot and use.
This refresh is all about making the widget fit better with your phone's overall style.
Dark mode gets dynamic color update
Dark mode fans get some love too: the widget now uses improved Dynamic Color theming, so it blends in more smoothly with your home screen at night.
Light mode stays pretty much the same.
The update is arriving gradually through version 2026.04.27.x, but only some users can see it so far.
It's another small step in Google's ongoing tweaks to keep Tasks feeling current and easy to use.