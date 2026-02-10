Google rolls out Android updates for February 2026

Highlights of the latest update

The latest update (v26.05) lets you control the transit data display on the map when available—think better maps on your phone, car, or watch. Device connectivity for apps got a boost too, plus Google Wallet now supports more passports for ID Pass.

Last week's update (v26.04) made it simpler to buy extra Google Account storage and set up new devices, while also adding behind-the-scenes security upgrades for apps.