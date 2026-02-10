Google rolls out Android updates for February 2026
Google just dropped its February 2026 Android updates, bringing fresh features to phones, tablets, and Wear OS.
The focus this time? Smoother experiences for both users and developers, with tweaks that make daily tasks a bit easier.
Highlights of the latest update
The latest update (v26.05) lets you control the transit data display on the map when available—think better maps on your phone, car, or watch. Device connectivity for apps got a boost too, plus Google Wallet now supports more passports for ID Pass.
Last week's update (v26.04) made it simpler to buy extra Google Account storage and set up new devices, while also adding behind-the-scenes security upgrades for apps.