Google rolls out August 2025 Android 16 update
Google just dropped the August 2025 Android 16 update for Pixel devices—including the Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 series, Tablet, and Fold.
This update patches six major security issues (some pretty serious), plus adds a special Google fix to keep your device extra safe.
The update also fixes scheduled dark theme glitches
Along with better security, this update boosts overall stability and performance.
It also sorts out some annoying bugs—like scheduled dark theme glitches and navigation hiccups in both gesture and button modes.
Each Pixel gets its own tailored version, so updating means your phone stays secure and runs better than ever.