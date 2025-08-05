Next Article
OpenAI's new models challenge Meta's LLaMA
OpenAI just released two new AI models—gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b-two—and they're free to use.
Unlike the old ChatGPT setup, these "open weight" models let you tweak and customize them for your own projects.
It's a clear move to compete with Meta's popular Llama models and make advanced AI more accessible.
gpt-oss-120b model performs well in reasoning tasks
The bigger model, gpt-oss-120b, handles reasoning tasks well and held up against security tests without raising red flags.
While Meta calls its Llama models "open-source," OpenAI is going with "open weight"—so you get flexibility but not total transparency.
CEO Sam Altman says it's all about making powerful AI tools available for everyone, though experts are still watching out for possible misuse as the tech race heats up.