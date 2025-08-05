Next Article
OpenAI's new models let you adjust their thinking speed, depth
OpenAI just released its first open-weight models in ages, called GPT-OSS.
There are two versions: gpt-oss-120b for heavy-duty reasoning and gpt-oss-20b, which can even run on regular laptops.
Both let you tweak how fast or deep they think, and support "chain-of-thought" reasoning—basically, smarter step-by-step answers.
This is OpenAI's way of staying ahead as global AI competition heats up.
Altman says this is about transparency and accessibility
CEO Sam Altman says this move is about making AI more transparent and accessible for everyone.
By opening things up, OpenAI hopes to spark fresh ideas from startups, students, and researchers around the world—all while keeping things responsible and safe.