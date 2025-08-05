OpenAI's new models let you adjust their thinking speed, depth Technology Aug 05, 2025

OpenAI just released its first open-weight models in ages, called GPT-OSS.

There are two versions: gpt-oss-120b for heavy-duty reasoning and gpt-oss-20b, which can even run on regular laptops.

Both let you tweak how fast or deep they think, and support "chain-of-thought" reasoning—basically, smarter step-by-step answers.

This is OpenAI's way of staying ahead as global AI competition heats up.