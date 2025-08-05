Next Article
OpenAI's 1st open models since GPT-2 are now free
OpenAI just released two free AI reasoning models—gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b—on Hugging Face.
The bigger one, 120b, is made for powerful GPUs, while the 20b version can actually run on a regular laptop with 16GB of RAM.
Both are open-weight, so anyone can use and even monetize them.
The new models beat most other open-source AIs
These are OpenAI's first open models since GPT-2, launched as competition heats up from Chinese labs like DeepSeek and Qwen.
They use advanced techniques to boost performance and beat most other open-source AIs in coding and knowledge tasks (though they do make more mistakes on some quizzes).
OpenAI ran safety checks before releasing them, aiming to keep things responsible while making AI more accessible for everyone.