OpenAI's 1st open models since GPT-2 are now free

The new models beat most other open-source AIs

These are OpenAI's first open models since GPT-2, launched as competition heats up from Chinese labs like DeepSeek and Qwen.

They use advanced techniques to boost performance and beat most other open-source AIs in coding and knowledge tasks (though they do make more mistakes on some quizzes).

OpenAI ran safety checks before releasing them, aiming to keep things responsible while making AI more accessible for everyone.