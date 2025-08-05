Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones are back at their best price

These headphones are built for busy days on the go

The XM6 brings upgraded drivers and a new chip for even better sound and noise cancelation.

You can charge while listening with either USB-C or a 3.5mm cable (though USB-C audio isn't supported).

The comfy foldable design is back, plus there's an expanded headband.

With up to 30 hours of battery life and easy Bluetooth switching between devices, these are built for busy days on the go.