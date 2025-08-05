Next Article
Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones are back at their best price
Sony's WH-1000XM6 noise-canceling headphones just dropped to $428 (usually $448) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
This matches the best price since July's Prime Day, making it a solid pick for students or anyone wanting top-tier sound as the new school year kicks off.
These headphones are built for busy days on the go
The XM6 brings upgraded drivers and a new chip for even better sound and noise cancelation.
You can charge while listening with either USB-C or a 3.5mm cable (though USB-C audio isn't supported).
The comfy foldable design is back, plus there's an expanded headband.
With up to 30 hours of battery life and easy Bluetooth switching between devices, these are built for busy days on the go.