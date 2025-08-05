Why the EU's AI Act is a big deal

How does it work?

The law takes a risk-based approach: it bans certain "unacceptable risk" use cases (think: Black Mirror vibes).

High-risk uses will need to pass strict checks before hitting the market and will be closely monitored.

From August 2, 2025, even general-purpose AIs (the kind that can do lots of different things) will face new rules, with big fines for companies that don't play by them.

Overall, it's about making sure the AI you use every day is safer, fairer, and more trustworthy.