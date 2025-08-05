Why the EU's AI Act is a big deal
The European Union just rolled out the AI Act—a first-of-its-kind law to manage how artificial intelligence is used across all 27 EU countries.
Kicking in from August 1, 2024, it applies to anyone building or using AI that affects people in the EU, no matter where the company is based.
The main aim? Make sure AI tech can be traded easily across borders while keeping people's rights and safety front and center.
How does it work?
The law takes a risk-based approach: it bans certain "unacceptable risk" use cases (think: Black Mirror vibes).
High-risk uses will need to pass strict checks before hitting the market and will be closely monitored.
From August 2, 2025, even general-purpose AIs (the kind that can do lots of different things) will face new rules, with big fines for companies that don't play by them.
Overall, it's about making sure the AI you use every day is safer, fairer, and more trustworthy.