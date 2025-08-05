Instagram, Messenger outage leaves millions without access
On Monday evening, Instagram and Facebook Messenger went offline for almost three hours, leaving people in the US, UK, India, and Europe unable to send DMs or load stories.
The outage started around 6:15pm GMT and quickly became a global headache.
More than 120,000 people reported problems within minutes—especially younger folks who rely on Insta DMs or businesses using Meta's platforms.
Frustrated users flocked to X (formerly Twitter), making #InstagramDown trend as everyone wondered what was going on.
Despite early worries about hacking, no attack was found. By 8:45pm GMT most features were back up and running.
Meta's stock took a quick dip but recovered once things returned to normal.
This is the second big glitch this year—a reminder of how much we all depend on just a few apps to stay connected.