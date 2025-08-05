ChatGPT can now help you think through your breakup
OpenAI just gave ChatGPT a major upgrade—now, instead of giving you direct answers to sensitive stuff like breakups, it'll help you think things through by asking questions and weighing your options.
This shift comes after concerns that the old version was a little too agreeable and sometimes missed when people needed real support.
New version can spot emotional distress
To make these changes, OpenAI worked with over 90 mental health and youth experts.
The new ChatGPT can spot signs of emotional distress and guide users to trusted resources if needed.
Plus, it'll gently remind you to take breaks during long chats, so using AI feels safer and more balanced.
AI won't replace real-life support
OpenAI says these updates put user wellbeing first.
The goal is to make sure AI helps out without crossing boundaries or replacing real-life support when things get tough.