Gemini AI can now turn your stories into illustrated books
Gemini just rolled out a feature that lets anyone make personalized, illustrated storybooks with audio narration.
You can write your own stories using prompts, add photos or files, and even use it to explain tricky topics or teach lessons through custom characters—great for families and educators.
How to create a storybook with Gemini
Simply enter your story idea in the Gemini app, tweak the AI-generated preview in a Canvas-style editor, and choose from art styles like pixel or comics.
Your finished 10-page book comes with illustrations and read-aloud options in different voices.
You can share your book via link, print it out, and it's available globally on mobile or desktop in over 45 languages.