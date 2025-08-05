Next Article
Google is answering questions directly, not just linking to sites
AI chatbots have started giving people quick, direct answers instead of just links, which means less traffic for websites that depend on clicks.
Google joined in with its own AI-generated answers in late 2023, changing how people find info—though Google says it's not an algorithm tweak.
This shift has publishers worried about their revenue, so some are getting creative.
Cloudflare now lets sites charge AI bots to access their content (think "pay-per-crawl").
Others, like Scrunch AI, help brands show up better in chatbot results.
Travel Lemming is even branching out into tours to offer more unique experiences and stay relevant as the web evolves.
