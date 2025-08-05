Next Article
Grok Imagine hits 20 million images created, app now public
Grok Imagine, the new AI app from xAI, just crossed 20 million images created—pretty wild for something still in beta.
Elon Musk shared the milestone on X (formerly Twitter).
The app lets you bring history to life or whip up animated memes and posters, and it's open to all X Premium users on iOS and Android.
What's the app all about?
With Grok Imagine, you can make six-minute videos or animate your photos with synced audio—all right inside the app or through X.
Even though it's already buzzing online (Musk keeps sharing user creations), it's still in limited beta.
A full public launch is set for October 2025, so expect even more creative chaos soon.