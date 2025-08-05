Google's AI study buddy now available for teens

NotebookLM lets you turn notes, PDFs, and images into audio overviews, mind maps, or even video presentations. For teens under 18, Google has added extra content filters and promises that your chats and uploads stay private—they aren't reviewed by humans or used to train the AI.

NotebookLM vs. ChatGPT's study mode

NotebookLM arrives just as OpenAI rolled out its own ChatGPT study mode—so there's some friendly competition in the world of AI study buddies.

Google says its tool is designed with safety in mind and gives younger learners a secure way to get help with homework.