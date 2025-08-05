Next Article
WhatsApp now shows when group was created in invites
WhatsApp just rolled out a "safety overview" feature for group chats.
Now, if you get invited by someone you don't know, you'll see details like when the group was created, who invited you, and how many people are in it.
It also throws up scam warnings and tips on limiting who can add you to groups.
A step toward safer chats
This update makes it easier to spot shady invites and decide whether to join or leave a group right away.
It builds on WhatsApp's earlier anti-scam features—like last year's context cards—and follows recent crackdowns on scam rings using AI for fake invites.
With most people having run into scams online, WhatsApp says this is another step in keeping everyone safer while chatting.