WhatsApp's new features help you avoid scams Technology Aug 05, 2025

WhatsApp just dropped new features to help you dodge scams, especially in group invites and private messages.

Now, if someone you don't know adds you to a group, you'll get a heads-up and can check who made the group and how many people are in it before joining.

Plus, WhatsApp will warn you when a message comes from an unknown contact.