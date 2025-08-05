WhatsApp's new features help you avoid scams
WhatsApp just dropped new features to help you dodge scams, especially in group invites and private messages.
Now, if someone you don't know adds you to a group, you'll get a heads-up and can check who made the group and how many people are in it before joining.
Plus, WhatsApp will warn you when a message comes from an unknown contact.
WhatsApp banned 6.8 million scam accounts in H1 2025
From January to June 2025, WhatsApp banned over 6.8 million scam accounts—most active in Southeast Asia—often running crypto scams or pyramid schemes using AI-written messages.
Scammers aren't sticking to one app either; they're hopping between WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok to stay under the radar.
What can users do to stay safe?
Meta is teaming up with other tech companies to break up fraud networks.
WhatsApp suggests double-checking unknown contacts through trusted sources and thinking twice before replying to random messages or invites.
A little caution goes a long way in keeping your chats safe.