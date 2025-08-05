Next Article
Google Photos now shows app icon instead of text
Google Photos is rolling out a new backup indicator for Android users in its latest update (version 7.39).
Instead of the old "Google Photos" text, you'll now see the app icon, which turns into a "Backup complete" chip with a cloud when your photos are safe.
Just tap it to instantly see how many photos have been backed up—no more guessing.
Backup progress is now more informative
The indicator shows clear steps like "Preparing backup" and "Backing up photos," plus a wavy progress circle so you always know what's happening.
If you want faster backups, the app even suggests keeping it open.
While it doesn't split photo and video stats yet, this update works alongside the old avatar ring to give you more info at a glance.