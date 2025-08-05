Next Article
NASA's Crew-11 mission to ISS kicks off: Watch hatch-opening moment
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 entered the International Space Station for Expedition 73, and the whole hatch-opening moment was streamed live on NASA+.
This mission is a big deal for global teamwork in space and focuses on science, station upkeep, and watching over Earth.
What does the Crew-11 mission mean for space exploration?
Crew-11's arrival, cheered on by Markus and Dr. Derewonko (familiar faces from NASA socials), highlights how private companies like SpaceX are shaping the future of space travel.
The handoff from Expedition 72 to 73 supports NASA's Artemis plans for the Moon and beyond.
If you want to keep up, NASA is sharing regular updates online about Crew-11's progress and what it means for international collaboration in space.