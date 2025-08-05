NASA's Crew-11 mission to ISS kicks off: Watch hatch-opening moment

What does the Crew-11 mission mean for space exploration?

Crew-11's arrival, cheered on by Markus and Dr. Derewonko (familiar faces from NASA socials), highlights how private companies like SpaceX are shaping the future of space travel.

The handoff from Expedition 72 to 73 supports NASA's Artemis plans for the Moon and beyond.

If you want to keep up, NASA is sharing regular updates online about Crew-11's progress and what it means for international collaboration in space.