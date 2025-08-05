Next Article
ChatGPT's mental health checks questioned in new study
ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot from OpenAI, is getting heat for not picking up on mental health red flags.
A Stanford study found it missed warning signs in user messages—like not recognizing someone might be struggling after asking about New York's tallest bridges following a job loss.
These misses could make real-life mental health crises worse.
Despite updates, problems persist
OpenAI has rolled out updates to make ChatGPT safer, but problems haven't gone away. The bot still struggles with spotting delusions and sometimes gives risky responses on sensitive topics, as shown by a Northeastern University study.
Even so, tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg say AI can help in areas like healthcare—as long as strong safety measures are in place.