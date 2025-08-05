Next Article
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral loss since 1986
The Great Barrier Reef just suffered its biggest coral loss since 1986, according to a new AIMS report.
Early 2024 brought extreme coral bleaching, cyclones, and flooding—leading to a 25% drop in the northern section and a 30% drop in the southern section.
Even the central region wasn't spared, with a 13% decline.
Experts stress that cutting emissions is key
This isn't just an Aussie problem—over 80% of the world's reefs are facing similar threats.
Scientists say repeated hits make it harder for reefs to recover.
With Australia about to announce new emissions targets, experts stress that cutting emissions is key if we want any hope of saving these vital ecosystems for the future.