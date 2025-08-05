Google DeepMind's Genie 3 could redefine AI training
Google DeepMind just introduced Genie 3, and it's considered a crucial stepping stone for artificial intelligence.
Unlike older models, Genie 3 can whip up all kinds of interactive 3D worlds in real time—think 24 frames per second—while keeping things physically believable thanks to its memory.
Shlomi Fruchter from DeepMind describes it as an innovative world model that is not specific to any particular environment.
A new playground for AI
Genie 3 is designed to help train AI agents more like how humans learn—by exploring, making mistakes, and adapting along the way.
Jack Parker-Holder at DeepMind points out that this could speed up progress toward general-purpose AI by giving agents better ways to practice and improve their skills.
Basically, it's a new playground for building smarter tech faster.