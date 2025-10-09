Google seeks to bundle Gemini AI with core apps

Google has defended its right to bundle its popular mapping and video apps with its Gemini AI service. The company's lawyer John Schmidtlein argued before Judge Amit Mehta that there is no evidence of Google having a monopoly or market power in the artificial intelligence space. He also said that neither Maps nor YouTube are monopoly products.

Judicial perspective Judge Mehta's previous ruling on Google's monopolization Judge Mehta had previously ruled that Google has monopolized search and search advertising. He is now working on a remedy to address the company's illegal conduct. Last month, he ruled that Google could no longer pay companies to exclusively use its Search, Chrome web browser or Google Play Store. However, he didn't ban all payments outright in his ruling.

Controversial tactics Google's 'all-or-nothing' bundle requirement for device manufacturers Witnesses in the trial testified that Google offers an "all-or-nothing" bundle to device manufacturers. This means they have to preload nearly a dozen of Google's apps if they want access to the Play Store, Android's largest app store. The requirement even forced Microsoft to feature Google search on its Surface Duo touchscreen device instead of its own search engine, Bing.

Legal debate Justice Department's stance on Gemini bundling restrictions The Justice Department has argued that the same restrictions imposed on Search, Chrome and Play should also apply to Google's Gemini. However, Google opposes this proposal. Schmidtlein argued at Wednesday's hearing that the AI industry is still evolving and Google shouldn't be prevented from using tactics similar to those of other market players. He compared Google's potential bundle of Gemini with YouTube and Maps to Microsoft's inclusion of its CoPilot AI in Office productivity software.