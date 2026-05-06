Google teases screenless Fitbit Air May 7 launch, signals rebrand
Technology
Google just teased the Fitbit Air, its screen-less wearable, dropping on May 7.
The reveal came via Instagram with a close-up of a shiny buckle and light blue strap, plus the caption: "Buckle up. 5.7.26."
This launch also marks a shift: Fitbit's socials now point to @madebygoogle, signaling a fresh branding vibe.
Fitbit software becomes Google Health
Fitbit Air gets its own spotlight right before Google I/O.
While it'll still wear the Fitbit name on hardware, the software side is rebranding to Google Health, complete with a new heart-shaped logo in those classic Google colors.
Expect a Google Health app and a Premium subscription too, so everything from fitness tracking to health insights is getting an upgrade this time around.