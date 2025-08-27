Google Translate now supports live conversations in over 70 languages

Google has upgraded its Translate app with two new AI-powered features, aimed at enhancing language learning and live conversations. The improvements are powered by Google's advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities of the Gemini models. The tech giant says people can now translate around one trillion words across its services, including Google Translate, Search, Lens, and Circle to Search.

Feature details Real-time conversations in over 70 languages The new features, as Google describes, enable users to engage in real-time conversations with audio and on-screen translations. This is aimed at helping people connect across cultures more meaningfully. The advanced AI models now support live conversations in over 70 languages such as Hindi, Arabic, French, Korean, Spanish and Tamil. The feature is currently available in the US, India and Mexico.

User guide How to use live translation To use this feature, users need to open the Translate app on their Android or iOS device. They then have to tap on 'Live Translate,' select their desired languages, and start speaking. The app will translate their words aloud while showing transcripts in both languages on-screen. It even understands pauses, accents, and intonations for a more natural conversation experience.