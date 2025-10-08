Google TV streamer 4K hits new low for Prime Day

Why you should buy the Google TV streamer 4K

Launched in 2025, the Google TV Streamer 4K is a big step up from the old Chromecast, with a 22% faster processor and double the memory for smoother streaming.

You get crisp 4K HDR video, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and a redesigned remote with handy features like a customizable button and a find function.

For Prime Day, both color options are available, making it a great time to level up your home entertainment setup.