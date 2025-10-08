Next Article
Google TV streamer 4K hits new low for Prime Day
Technology
Amazon Prime Day is here, and the Google TV Streamer 4K just dropped to $79.99—its lowest price ever.
If you've been waiting for a solid streaming upgrade, this is one of those rare deals that doesn't come around often.
Why you should buy the Google TV streamer 4K
Launched in 2025, the Google TV Streamer 4K is a big step up from the old Chromecast, with a 22% faster processor and double the memory for smoother streaming.
You get crisp 4K HDR video, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and a redesigned remote with handy features like a customizable button and a find function.
For Prime Day, both color options are available, making it a great time to level up your home entertainment setup.