Google unveils AI partnerships and $400,000 MedGemma grant in India
Google just announced a bunch of new AI partnerships and funding plans to level up health care and research in India.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, it revealed a $400,000 grant to bring the MedGemma AI model into India's Health Foundation Models, teaming up with top institutes like AIIMS and IISc for smarter health care solutions.
Google to digitize India's medical records
Google is also working with the National Health Authority to make medical records digital and standardized across the country, which means easier access for everyone.
Plus, Google.org is putting $8 million into new Centers of Excellence for AI research on things like urban governance and health issues.
It is also backing a new Indic Language Technologies Research Hub at IIT Bombay with a $2 million founding grant to support Indian languages.