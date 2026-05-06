Google updates AI overviews with 5 features to improve searches

AI Overviews adds expert advice section

There's a new "Expert Advice" section that highlights tips from forums and social media, showing who said what and linking straight to the full discussion, so if you're searching for something like northern lights photography tips, you'll see advice from people in a photography forum.

Plus, source links are now right next to the relevant text (no more hunting around), you can preview websites by hovering over links, and it's simpler to access articles from your favorite news subscriptions, all making it easier for you to dive deeper whenever you want.