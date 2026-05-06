Google updates AI overviews with 5 features to improve searches
Google just rolled out five fresh updates to its AI Overviews, aiming to make your searches smoother and more useful.
Now, when you look something up, you'll get richer summaries, advice from other people pulled from real conversations online, and easier ways to check out original sources.
The whole idea is to help you find trustworthy info faster and with less hassle.
AI Overviews adds expert advice section
There's a new "Expert Advice" section that highlights tips from forums and social media, showing who said what and linking straight to the full discussion, so if you're searching for something like northern lights photography tips, you'll see advice from people in a photography forum.
Plus, source links are now right next to the relevant text (no more hunting around), you can preview websites by hovering over links, and it's simpler to access articles from your favorite news subscriptions, all making it easier for you to dive deeper whenever you want.