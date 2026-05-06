Google updates AI search mode with clickable links for verification

Google adds hover previews plus follow-ups

Google has announced updates to its AI Search Mode, including clickable links embedded within AI-generated responses.

Hovering over these links on desktop gives you a sneak peek of the page before clicking, which is super handy for spotting reliable info fast.

You'll also see smarter follow-up prompts for deeper dives into topics, like real-world case studies if you're curious about urban green spaces.

Plus, Google is making it easier to spot paid news articles you subscribe to and is showing previews from public discussions, social media, and other firsthand sources, so your search results feel broader and more relevant.