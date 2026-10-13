Google updates Gemini macOS app with 'Liquid Glass' antigravity 2.0

The update gives the app a cleaner look, swapping out Gemini Spark for an easy "Chat" and "Task" switcher.

Navigation's simpler too: search has moved up top, and there's a new Scheduled view that shows both Spark tasks and Scheduled actions.

Plus, Skills are now accessed using at-mentions instead of slash commands, and you get more ways to customize your setup with controls for Skills and Connectors in the side panel.