Google updates Gemini macOS app with 'Liquid Glass' antigravity 2.0
Technology
Google just dropped a big update for the Gemini app on macOS.
Now, AI Ultra subscribers can use Antigravity 2.0 right inside the app through a new "Liquid Glass" pill.
This upgrade is all about Gemini 4 Argon's upgraded coding capabilities.
Gemini app redesign simplifies navigation
The update gives the app a cleaner look, swapping out Gemini Spark for an easy "Chat" and "Task" switcher.
Navigation's simpler too: search has moved up top, and there's a new Scheduled view that shows both Spark tasks and Scheduled actions.
Plus, Skills are now accessed using at-mentions instead of slash commands, and you get more ways to customize your setup with controls for Skills and Connectors in the side panel.