Google updates Nest Cam Familiar Faces to fix misidentifications
Technology
Google is rolling out fixes for its Nest Cam's Familiar Faces feature, which has struggled with misidentifying people since the 2021 Nest hardware reboot.
Users have been frustrated by the camera missing familiar faces or mixing people up, but Google just announced two updates aimed at making things work like they should.
Nest Cams add feedback and cleanup
Now, you can give quick thumbs-up or thumbs-down feedback when your camera gets it wrong, helping the system learn faster.
Plus, Google will start automatically clearing out blurry or awkward face shots from your library, so you don't have to clean things up yourself as much.
These changes are all about making Nest Cams more reliable and less hassle for everyone.