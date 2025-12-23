Google upgrades NotebookLM to Gemini 3

Now you can use NotebookLM's chatbot right inside your projects without hopping over to the Gemini app. It's faster, offers improved multimodal understanding, and can work with text, images, and audio. Plus, the new Data Tables feature lets you pull info from sources straight into Google Sheets for things like action lists or tracking competitors.

Cool extras worth knowing

You can now upload full notebooks to integrate with projects or even generate images and apps—though that's web-only for now (mobile is coming in 2026).

And yes, chat history is finally here on both web and mobile, making it easier to pick up where you left off.