Helium AI drops Mantis and Prism: Fast-track your slides and campaigns
Helium AI just launched Mantis and Prism—two new tools designed to make presentations and marketing campaigns way easier.
Instead of spending weeks on decks or social posts, you can now go from a simple brief to a finished product in minutes, thanks to live web research and smart automation.
Mantis: Presentations made easy (and stylish)
Mantis takes your brief or topic, organizes it into clear stories, adds your brand's logos and colors, and produces polished slides.
With 50+ design styles—from modern to retro—it's built for everything from sales pitches to educational presentations.
Prism: Marketing campaigns in a snap
Prism creates social media posts, email campaigns, and full marketing funnels with ready-to-go visuals and messaging.
It offers over 75 design styles, can match your brand straight from your website, and supports personalization in email campaigns—all automatically.