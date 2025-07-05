Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
Google's AI features boost business opportunities
A bunch of independent publishers are taking on Google, filing an antitrust complaint in the EU and UK.
They say Google's new AI Overviews—those quick summaries you see at the top of search results—are built from their content, but push original articles further down and make it harder for people to find real journalism.
TL;DR
Case could shape how big tech uses creative work
Publishers argue these AI Overviews are cutting into their traffic and ad revenue, threatening how news gets funded.
They also claim there's no way to opt out without disappearing from search results entirely.
This case could shape how big tech uses creative work in the age of AI—and what shows up when you search online.