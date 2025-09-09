Google's AI mode now speaks Hindi, can break down queries

AI mode now supports over 20 languages

AI Mode, powered by Gemini 2.5, now also supports languages like Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. It can break down complex questions into subtopics for better answers and even lets you use voice or images for searches.

Hema Budaraju from Google shared that this update brings big improvements in understanding different languages, stating, .".. we've made huge strides in language understanding, so our most advanced AI search capabilities are locally relevant and useful in each new language we support."

The move comes as Google faces growing competition in India from global players like ChatGPT and Perplexity, who are ramping up with affordable options and new partnerships.