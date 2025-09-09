Google's AI mode now speaks Hindi, can break down queries
Google just rolled out Hindi support for its AI Mode search, making it way more accessible for users in India and beyond.
First announced back in March 2025 and introduced to the US by May 2025, AI Mode expanded to over 180 countries last month—with India being the first outside the US to get early access.
AI mode now supports over 20 languages
AI Mode, powered by Gemini 2.5, now also supports languages like Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. It can break down complex questions into subtopics for better answers and even lets you use voice or images for searches.
Hema Budaraju from Google shared that this update brings big improvements in understanding different languages, stating, .".. we've made huge strides in language understanding, so our most advanced AI search capabilities are locally relevant and useful in each new language we support."
The move comes as Google faces growing competition in India from global players like ChatGPT and Perplexity, who are ramping up with affordable options and new partnerships.