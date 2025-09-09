Next Article
Google's AI mode now speaks Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese
Google just made its AI-powered search tool, AI Mode, available in Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese—not just English anymore.
This means more people can ask questions and get smart answers in their own language.
AI mode runs on Gemini 2.5 engine
Launched earlier this year for Google One AI Premium users, AI Mode runs on the Gemini 2.5 engine. It recently got restaurant booking features and will soon help with local services and event reservations too.
You can find it right in the search bar or a special tab—making searching a lot smarter and easier for everyone.