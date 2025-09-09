How rising temperatures affect Americans's sugar consumption
A new study found that as US temperatures rise, people—especially those with lower incomes or less education—tend to eat more added sugars.
Researchers looked at food purchases from households between 2004 and 2019 and saw that for every degree Celsius increase (from 12°C to 30°C), daily sugar intake went up by about 0.7gm per person.
Ice cream instead of cookies
Above 30°C, the spike in sugar intake levels off, likely because people swap baked goods for frozen treats like ice cream.
If climate change continues unchecked, disadvantaged groups could be eating up to five extra grams of sugar a day by the year 2100.
Health risks and inequalities
Most Americans already eat more added sugar than recommended (the American Heart Association says no more than 36g/day for men and 24g/day for women).
The study's authors warn this climate-driven trend could worsen health issues and widen gaps between communities unless action is taken.