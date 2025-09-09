How rising temperatures affect Americans's sugar consumption Technology Sep 09, 2025

A new study found that as US temperatures rise, people—especially those with lower incomes or less education—tend to eat more added sugars.

Researchers looked at food purchases from households between 2004 and 2019 and saw that for every degree Celsius increase (from 12°C to 30°C), daily sugar intake went up by about 0.7gm per person.