Google's AI now facilitates phone calls for users
Google just rolled out an AI feature in the US that lets you connect with local businesses—like pet groomers or auto shops—straight from Google Search, no awkward phone calls needed.
Just tap a prompt under a business listing to ask about prices or availability, and the AI takes care of the conversation for you.
How the service works
The service uses Google's Gemini model with Duplex tech, so when it calls, it introduces itself as an AI helping out on your behalf (as Robby Stein from Google puts it).
If you're subscribed to AI Pro or Ultra, you get more uses and access to advanced features like complex reasoning and Deep Search reports.
Business owners who'd rather not get these calls can simply opt out in their profile settings.