Aadhaar OTP verification required for Tatkal bookings
Booking Tatkal train tickets online is about to change—starting July 15, 2025, you'll need to verify your identity using an Aadhaar-based OTP.
This update is meant to stop unfair bookings and give everyone a better shot at getting those last-minute seats.
Just make sure your Aadhaar is linked with your mobile number before you book on IRCTC or at PRS counters.
Changes for agent bookings
If you're booking through agents or in bulk, there are extra checks now: during the first 30 minutes of the Tatkal window (10-10:30am for AC, 11-11:30am for non-AC), only verified users can grab tickets.
Indian Railways hopes these changes will make ticketing more transparent and hassle-free for everyone—so updating your profile ahead of time will save you some stress!