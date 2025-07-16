Aadhaar OTP verification required for Tatkal bookings Technology Jul 16, 2025

Booking Tatkal train tickets online is about to change—starting July 15, 2025, you'll need to verify your identity using an Aadhaar-based OTP.

This update is meant to stop unfair bookings and give everyone a better shot at getting those last-minute seats.

Just make sure your Aadhaar is linked with your mobile number before you book on IRCTC or at PRS counters.