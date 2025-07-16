Next Article
OpenAI integrates payment checkout system in ChatGPT
OpenAI is working on a new payment system for ChatGPT that would let users buy products straight from the chatbot.
Merchants will pay a commission on each sale, giving OpenAI a fresh way to earn money beyond just subscriptions.
To make this happen, OpenAI is teaming up with platforms like Shopify and has already shown early versions to some brands.
While details are still under wraps, this move comes as OpenAI looks for new ways to boost revenue—especially after reporting a $5 billion loss last year, even as its annual revenue run rate hit $10 billion.