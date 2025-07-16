NITI Aayog plans state-wise S&T outlook dashboard
NITI Aayog is rolling out a new dashboard to see how each state is doing in science and tech—think tracking R&D spending, patents, and research papers.
The big idea? Help shape smarter policies that boost innovation across India.
Study to gather S&T data from across India
The study behind the dashboard will use a clear, standardized way to gather important S&T data from all over the country.
It'll happen in two steps: first looking at the big picture, then zooming into each state.
Expect first results in about six to eight months, with periodic updates after that.
Dashboard will help tailor policies for each state
Since every state has its own strengths, this dashboard means policies can be tailored instead of one-size-fits-all.
It should help states make better decisions on funding and teamwork—hopefully pushing India closer to its 2047 development goals through stronger local innovation.