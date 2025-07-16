Expect the unexpected: Interstellar object sparks speculation

Scientists aren't sure of its exact size yet, but it's probably less than 24km wide. As sunlight hits it, the comet forms a faint glowing coma from its icy surface. It'll swing closest to the Sun on October 29 (just inside Mars 's orbit), and pass nearest to Earth in December—though still at a safe distance.

Over 7 billion years old!

3I/ATLAS is thought to be over seven billion years old and may have formed around an ancient star far across the galaxy.

With several months to observe it as it brightens, researchers hope this rare guest will reveal clues about how interstellar comets form and what they can tell us about other planetary systems.