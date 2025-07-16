WeTransfer reassures users over AI training concerns

WeTransfer just scrapped a new rule that would have let it use your files to train AI for content moderation—something that had a lot of creatives worried about their work being used without permission.

WeTransfer reassures users, says it never sold user files for AI After the backlash, WeTransfer said it's never used or sold user files for AI training.

A spokesperson admitted the wording was "poorly framed" and reassured everyone that their content remains their own.

As of July 15, all mentions of AI are gone from their terms.

Creative groups backed the move The updated terms now only allow WeTransfer to use files to run and improve its service—nothing about AI.

Creative groups, like the Writers's Guild of Great Britain, backed this move, saying members' work "should never be used to train AI systems without their permission."