AWS launches 1-stop marketplace for AI agents
AWS just launched its AI Agents and Tools feature at the New York Summit, making it way easier for companies to shop for AI solutions.
Now, businesses can grab ready-to-use AI agents from big names like Anthropic, IBM, and Salesforce—all in one place.
The marketplace also bundles in the tech basics (like databases and governance tools) to help everything fit smoothly into existing systems.
AWS AI agents and tools marketplace
The Marketplace is built to help companies skip the usual headaches of adopting AI.
There's a new tool called AgentCore (currently in preview) that makes plugging these agents into your workflow much simpler.
Plus, an AI-powered search—using Amazon Bedrock—lets you type what you need in plain English and instantly get matched with the right tools.
Basically, it's designed so even non-tech folks can find exactly what they're looking for without digging through endless options.